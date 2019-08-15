UFC News: Daniel Cormier has his final say on Brock Lesnar fight

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier

What's the story?

UFC Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has finally admitted that the book is closed on his dream match-up with WWE superstar Brock Lesnar.

When speaking to the media at his UFC 241 open workout, DC made the following comments on the super fight that never materialised...

“I think the book is closed on Brock Lesnar. For me, at least. I’m not worried about nothing that I can’t control. I’m going to fight Stipe and get my hand raised.”

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Cormier had always intended to call time on his MMA career on his 40th birthday back in March. As part of his masterplan, he had always envisaged one last blockbuster fight with the former UFC heavyweight champ, Brock Lesnar.

In the aftermath of Cormier's historic win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 (full fight available here), everything looked like it had fallen into place when Lesnar entered the cage to confront DC. However, after a lengthy period of deliberation, Lesnar opted out of the fight and retired to focus on his career in the WWE.

The heart of the matter...

Brock Lesnar was and still is, a hugely popular figure in the UFC. However, Daniel Cormier has clearly moved on from Lesnar and is fully focused on his rematch with Miocic this weekend, in what promises to be one of the biggest challenges of Cormier's legendary career so far.

What's next?

Daniel Cormier will step into the octagon to face Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 241 in Anaheim, California.

With Lesnar now completely out of the picture, it remains to be seen if this will be Cormier's final runout in the UFC, or whether he may be convinced back into action one last time. Perhaps for a marquis event against the old enemy - Jon Jones.