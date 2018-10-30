UFC News: Daniel Cormier on UFC 230, Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones

Aditya Rangarajan 30 Oct 2018, 14:10 IST

The Champ Champ, Daniel Cormier

What's the story?

Daniel Cormier was on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show yesterday and produced one of the best interviews of the year, opening up about a plethora of topics including his upcoming Heavyweight Title defence against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230, a potential Brock Lesnar or Jon Jones fight and a what he's planning to do after his fighting career comes to an end in 2019.

It was a candid conversation and the camaraderie between Helwani - widely recognized as MMA's best interviewer - and Daniel Cormier, who is one of the most affable and personable MMA fighters, really shone through.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Cormier had announced earlier that no matter what fight is on the horizon, he is done fighting by the time he turns 40 - which only leaves the 39-year-old another 5 months to fight in. And it was also announced that he will defend the UFC Heavyweight Title against Brock Lesnar should he successfully defend it against Derrick Lewis this weekend.

The heart of the matter

Cormier mentioned on the interview that Brock Lesnar may be Octagon-side at UFC 230 when he defends his HW Title strap against Lewis. He also spoke about how the plan right now is for him to fight Lesnar at Heavyweight and retire, once the UFC 230 fight is done - but that Jon Jones is the only person he'd even consider going back down to Light Heavyweight for.

He also opened up about furthering his TV career after his fighting career is over and how he would give up everything else and just be a high school wrestling coach if only the money was good enough.

What's next?

Daniel Cormier defends his Heavyweight Title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York this weekend, but will likely lose his Light Heavyweight Title when Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson run back their legendary first fight at UFC 232.

After that, the plan for DC as of now is to fight Brock Lesnar before he calls time on a spectacular career.