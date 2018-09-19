UFC News: Daniel Cormier points out flaws in Darren Till's loss to Tyron Woodley at UFC 228

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 293 // 19 Sep 2018, 20:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Cormier has given his take on Till's loss at UFC 228

What's the story?

Following Welterweight upstart Darren Till's crushing loss to Tyron Woodley at UFC 228, current UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier weighed in with his honest opinion on The Gorilla's recent title fight loss at the hands of Woodley.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 228, Liverpool fighter Till earned his first shot at the coveted UFC Welterweight Championship, which is currently being held by Tyron Woodley, who initially won the title belt way back in 2016 by defeating Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC 201.

Despite a very resilient effort from Till in Dallas, Texas, the 25-year-old wasn't able to capture his first UFC Championship as he was defeated by Woodley via second-round submission, following a brutal set of combinations that eventually led to a d'arce choke.

The heart of the matter

While recently interacting with his cageside broadcasting partners Joe Rogan and Jon Anik following the conclusion of UFC 228, current UFC Double Champion Daniel Cormier pointed out Darren Till's crucial mistake that eventually led to his devastating defeat at the hands of Woodley.

As per DC's claims, he believes that Till apparently attempted to pull off a combination which seemingly can be mastered only by former UFC Double Champion, Conor McGregor.

“Darren Till threw one shot. When he finally decided to go — I’ve always hated this combination. The only person that should ever throw a lead uppercut, punch down the middle is Conor McGregor. He’s the only person that has successfully done that time and time again. Conor goes uppercut, straight left hand. Everybody else: stop! No, I’m serious. Everybody else, stop!”- Daniel Cormier stated.

What's next?

Darren Till is currently not booked for his next fight in the Octagon, whereas his Welterweight rival Tyron Woodley is seemingly slated to defend his belt against Interim Champion Colby Covington.