UFC News: Daniel Cormier posts a touching message after his father passes away due to cancer

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 47 // 26 Aug 2019, 14:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's been a tough month for DC.

Daniel Cormier's emotional statement

As revealed by Daniel Cormier in a heart-wrenching post on Instagram, Daniel Cormier's stepfather, Percy Benoit passed away due to cancer yesterday. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion posted a very emotional message along with a few photos of his father.

DC wrote:

Today I lost my hero to cancer, my father was the bravest, strongest, hardest working and most caring person I’ve ever known. Always the life of the party and made everyone he ever came in contact with feel good. I never could have imagined we would be going through this right now.

All the lessons I wanna try and pass along I learned from my dad. You know it's about the legacy we leave behind and my dads legacy will be one of just a great person, loving husband and father and friend to everyone. If you’ve ever met Percy Benoit you’re better for it.

We were able to see some amazing things pops and I hope you enjoyed the ride, I only wanted to make you proud. I love you pop, you were the strength of this family, now you get to rest. No more pain. Love you Dad #rip #cancersucks

What happened to Daniel Cormier's biological father?

DC has been through many tough phases in his life. His biological father was shot dead in 1986 on Thanksgiving Day by the father of his second wife. DC was just seven years old at that time.

In Cormier's eyes, his stepfather was a true hero as he had raised DC since he was a 3-year-old boy. DC's message speaks volumes of his attachment with his stepfather and we convey our condolences to the UFC legend and his family for their loss. May they get the fortitude to pull through with these testing times.

Daniel Cormier's UFC future

It's been a rough month for Cormier. The former UFC double champion lost the Heavyweight title to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 on August 17th and is yet to make a concrete decision regarding his future.

Cormier has stated that he will inform the fans and the UFC as soon as he comes up with an answer.