UFC News: Daniel Cormier responds to Jon Jones' failed drug test

Cormier shares his thoughts in light of the news of Jon Jones' latest failed drugs test.

by Elliott Binks News 23 Aug 2017, 15:41 IST

UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2

What’s the story?

In response to the recent news of Jon Jones’ failed drug test, Daniel Cormier—the man Jones recently beat at UFC 214—has released a statement giving his take on the matter. Cormier notes that it’s hard to describe what he’s feeling right now, whilst also speaking of his disappointment and disbelief that “we are going through all of this again.”

In case you didn’t know…

On July 29 at UFC 214, Cormier faced Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight title. The two had previously met in January 2015 at UFC 182, after which two subsequent rematches had been postponed, firstly due to an injury to Cormier and then as a result of an out-of-competition USADA violation on Jones’ part.

At UFC 214, Jones would go onto beat Cormier and win the title, only to then be flagged for another USADA violation — this time for anabolic steroids.

Going in depth

Cormier’s full statement, courtesy of MMA Fighting.com, was as follows:

“It's hard to find words to describe how I'm feeling right now. I'm disappointed to hear the news. It's very emotional.

“We as athletes are entitled to due process, and I will refrain from saying much more until I know exactly what happened.

“In my mind, on July 29, I competed and I lost. I thought Jon Jones was the better man that day. I don't know what to think anymore. I can’t believe we are going through all of this again. We will see what happens next.

“Thank you to all my fans who have supported me during this dark time. I love you all very much.”

On top of all that, MMA Junkie is reporting that Cormier received the news on the first day of a family vacation to Hawaii. Clearly, he's got a ton to process right now with the situation and its fallout still developing.

What's next?

Jones will now go through a disciplinary process to determine his guilt or innocence, which UFC anti-doping boss Jeff Novtizky has said could take up to a year. Should Jones then be found guilty, Cormier may well find himself reinstated as UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. In fact, it’s already being reported that Dana White has said he open to the idea of giving the belt back to Cormier.

Author’s take

The words “tough break” don’t quite seem to cut it for Cormier on this one. He’s been messed about like nobody’s business and now finds himself in limbo once again, and for reasons outside of his control.

Here's hoping, for everyone's sake, the situation resolves itself sooner rather than later.

