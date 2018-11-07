UFC News: Daniel Cormier Reveals 'Big' Plans After Retirement

What will Daniel Cormier be doing after retirement that's so 'huge'?

What's the story?

UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier was recently on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN, where he appeared via Skype.

During the show, Cormier talked about retiring and mentioned some 'big' plans after retirement. This comes after Cormier had initially mentioned that he had some huge plans after retirement in the post-fight interview at UFC 230, which could make him more money than he had earned during his fight career.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Cormier has had quite the year in the Octagon in 2018. He officially earned back his UFC Light Heavyweight Title at the beginning of the year when he defeated Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220.

He then faced and defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, and became the second ever fighter in the UFC to have won and held two Championships at the same time from two different divisions, the first being Conor McGregor.

He then went on to successfully face and defend his UFC Heavyweight Title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230, thereby becoming the first person to defend a title while holding two titles for two divisions.

He also recently announced that he had set 20th March as a hard date for his retirement from UFC.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Daniel Cormier talked about how he would miss his time away from the Octagon.

"I'm not looking forward to it, I'm gonna miss it a lot. Man, I love competing, I think that's what makes me who I am, the competition aspect of it. And I'm gonna miss that."

He said that despite missing it, he had spent more time in high-level sports than his time on the earth, without it he would be okay.

Helwani asked him about what he had said at the post-fight press conference at UFC 230 about his plans after retirement, other than WWE.

"I'll jinx it if I tell. I've got some good things coming."

Helwani mentioned that Cormier had mentioned that he would be earning more post-fighting than he did during his career.

"That's insane. And I've made a lot of money fighting, so I've got some big things coming."

[FOR ANY QUOTES COPIED FROM THE ARTICLE PLEASE H/T SPORTSKEEDA]

He finally ended by talking about coaching the kids at Gilroy High School.

What's next?

Daniel Cormier is potentially set to fight Brock Lesnar at UFC 235 on the 2nd of March if all goes well for him. This could be his last fight, after which he would retire from active competition in the company.

What would be his next role? Fans will have to wait and see. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for any and all updates.

What do you think Daniel Cormier is talking about when he mentions his 'big' plans after retirement? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!