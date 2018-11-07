UFC News: Daniel Cormier Reveals UFC 230 Main Event Was Almost Cancelled Due To New York Rules

Daniel Cormier's little sneeze could have been hugely damaging for the UFC 230 event!

What's the story?

Daniel Cormier was recently on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN, where he spoke about his fight against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230, and also details about what's next for him.

However, during that discussion, he also spoke about 'the sneeze that was heard around the world' as Ariel Helwani put it. He revealed details about what happened when he sneezed and threw his back out before UFC 230, almost being forced to pull out of the main event against Derrick Lewis.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 230, the UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, faced Derrick Lewis defending his title. In a crisp and systematic bout, the Champion put Lewis away, and was successful in his defence. What not many people know is that an accident that occurred before the event almost forced Cormier to pull out of the fight.

Before UFC 230, Daniel Cormier sneezed in his bathroom, and threw his back out. The damage was so bad, that it was almost decided that he would not compete, and would have to forfeit.

The heart of the matter

Cormier spoke about his bad back on Ariel Helwani's show, revealing that it bothered him heading into Fight Week. However, on Fight Day, when he woke up it seemed as if things were perfect and there was nothing to stop him from taking part in the fight.

When he went into the bathroom and sneezed, things changed fast. He had bent over mid-sneeze, and then realised that he was stuck in that position. He stretched and realised his back was bothering him.

"We go back to my room, Bob then runs out to get heating pads. We call the UFC, and Dr Davidson comes to my room, gave me the evaluation. They tell me I can't take anything, 'cause in New York he can't do nothing.' If I was anywhere else, I could've gotten a pain shot or something."

He got a massage and then a stem machine, which he used for the better part of two hours. He went for a walk, and only then did his back loosen up. If it had not gotten better, he would not have been able to take part in the fight.

What's next?

Cormier has become the first person to defend two UFC titles, thereby making history. While it remains to be seen, it is expected Cormier's next fight could be against a certain WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

