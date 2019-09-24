Bellator News: Daniel Weichel hopes to hold on to his Featherweight title in Bellator, says he is aiming for a three-round finish

Daniel Weichel

Daniel Weichel was the last person to bag a Featherweight MMA tournament in Bellator and he will leave no stone unturned to make sure it stays that way.

With his bout against Saul Rogers coming up at Bellator 228, the German fighter looks forward to defending his title and re-establish himself as the best 145-pounder in the promotion.

Weichel talks about the high stakes this time

The last time Weichel took part in the tournament was in 2014, where rules were different and so was the ambience. This time around it has become much more cut-throat and is definitely receiving way more limelight than 5 years ago.

The difference in the format means Weichel’s previous experience is not going to give him much of a psychological edge. However, he is not very worried about it either. On the contrary, he is even more pumped up for the new opportunity to prove himself.

“It’s a different format of a tournament. The last tournament was all three fights in about three months. Now, it’ll be a little bit different, but I’m even more excited now… I know it’s more in the spotlight and it’s got a lot of attention. Not only because of the belt, but it is $1 million (on the line), and to become the best featherweight in the world. I’m really pumped for this and really looking forward to it.”

What adds to the stakes is the lucrative prize money set for the Champion.

Weichel shares his plan for the fight and the money afterwards

The tournament is worth $1 million for the winner which Weichel said would be “life changing” for him, as it would help him fulfil a certain standard of living for himself and his family. But winning is not only about the seven-figure sum.

“I’m thinking about what I’d do with this money. It’s life-changing, but it’s not the only thing. It’s about the legacy. It’s about becoming champion and the $1 million. It’ll help me provide the way I want to for my family and do the things I’ve always wanted to do.”

As for his opponent Saul Rogers, Weichel considers him a “good match” but does not think he will pose any danger for him.

“I think we match up pretty well. It’s a pretty good matchup for me. I don’t think there is any area where he is dangerous for me. I think I’m the better striker, the better wrestler, and better on the ground. I can’t wait to show this… Fans can expect that I’ll go for the finish inside the three rounds.”

The fight will take place on September 28 at The Forum in Inglewood, California, with Patricio Freire vs. Juan Archuleta as the main event.

