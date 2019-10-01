UFC News: Darren Till admits 'crazy confidence' got rocked after Jorge Masvidal KO

R. Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 14 // 01 Oct 2019, 18:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC Fight Night Till v Masvidal

Darren Till was undefeated before he went on a 2-fight skid against former champion Tyron Woodley and top contender Jorge Masvidal. The win against Till has fuelled Masvidal's rise and he will be headlining Madison Square Garden while Till co-main events the UFC 244 PPV against Kelvin Gastelum on November 2nd.

When talking to BTSport about his loss, Till admitted that the knockout he suffered in London rocked his 'crazy confidence'

"I wasn't bothered, but it hurt"

Speaking to BTSport, Till revealed that he was in a bit of limbo following his knockout loss to Masvidal. He also added that while it didn't bother him too much, it did hurt quite a bit.

"All my life I’ve had this crazy confidence that I’m just this superhuman being inside that Octagon and in life and it got knocked a bit.

“I’m not ashamed to say that. I want to get that back. It’s there. I’m still that confident guy that if you put me in front of everyone, I know I can beat them. I know there’s something in me that can beat everyone. I’ve got that technique and I’ve got that will. It got lost a bit after the fight, so I just had to find it. That’s why maybe it’s taken a little bit longer to come back.”

That would turn out to be Till's last fight at Welterweight as he will be making a much-anticipated move to Middleweight.

Many believe that he will do much better at Middleweight or Light Heavyweight and if he does pick up a win against Gastelum, it will instantly shoot him into the title picture alongside the likes of contenders such as Jared Cannonier and Paulo Costa, with the latter expected to challenge for the title following UFC 243.

Make sure to follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!