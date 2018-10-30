UFC News: Darren Till challenges Conor McGregor to historic fight at Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium

Conor McGregor has been challenged to another superfight

What's the story?

UFC's Welterweight superstar Darren Till might be coming off a devastating loss against Tyron Woodley, however, it seems the Liverpool upstart isn't too concerned about his first championship loss in the company and is already looking forward to another historic bout against Conor McGregor.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 228 earlier in the year, Till earned his first shot at the coveted UFC Welterweight Championship, but, unfortunately, despite a resilient effort, the Liverpool upstart couldn't get the job done against Tyron Woodley, who made Till tap out in the second round.

Much like Till's title fight loss to Woodley, former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor is also coming off a huge loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229, when The Notorious One tapped out to a nasty neck-crank submission.

The heart of the matter

Till is quite arguably one of the most charismatic and exciting fighters in the UFC and is always hungry for more. In a recent Instagram post, the Liverpool based fighter challenged Irishman Conor McGregor to a mega fight in front of 70,000 people at Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium.

Till, who recently spoke to Paddy Power regarding a potential dream fight against McGregor at 170 lbs, stated that both him and McGregor are currently coming off two huge loses in the Octagon and with both men being huge fans of Liverpool FC, Till feels that this might be the perfect opportunity for the UFC to book a fight between the two. (H/T: Sport Bible)

"I lost my last fight, Conor lost his. We're both from Europe, he's a Liverpool fan, I'm a Liverpool fan. See what I'm saying? I've spoken in the past about how I want to sell out a stadium in my home town. He spoke about Croke Park in Dublin, but I think he'd fight there for the final fight of his career, his retirement fight.

"But until then, he's spoken about wanting to fight for the welterweight belt and I obviously want my rematch so if I fight Conor, then the winner could potentially get a shot at the belt after Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley fight, or Woodley and Kamaru Usman fight. I'm still the No.2 in the division, and Conor has fought at 170lb before. Why couldn't we sort something out?"

What's next?

As of right now, there seem to be no talks about a potential bout between Till and McGregor, who at the moment seems to be looking for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.