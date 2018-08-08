UFC News: Darren Till claims that he doesn't care about his family and only cares about winning the Welterweight title

UFC Welterweight fighter Darren Till

What's the story?

During the recently concluded UFC 227 pay-per-view at the Staples Center, top UFC Welterweight contender Darren Till rather made one of the most shocking claims in MMA history, when he went on to claim that he apparently doesn't care for his family or daughter.

In case you didn't know...

Darren Till made his UFC debut in 2015 when he scored a massive win over Brazilian fighter Wendell de Oliveira Marques on nine days notice at UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Alves.

Within the past three years, Till has cemented his place as one of the most talented Welterweights of all time, having previously scored a few impressive wins over the likes of Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone.

Following Till's win over former Welterweight Title contender, Stephen Thompson at UFC Liverpool, the former eventually went on to earn himself a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with the media at the UFC 227 PPV at the Staples Center, current UFC Welterweight Title contender Darren Till made a pretty bold claim when he noted that he doesn't care about his family or daughter.

Till's daughter, who currently lives in Brazil, hasn't seen her father for well over a year and his current girlfriend, who is also seven months pregnant, isn't getting the proper necessary attention from the Liverpool based fighter.

In addition, Till also noted that the only thing he currently seems to care about is winning the UFC Welterweight Title and being the greatest fighter in MMA.

“I’ve got a girlfriend who’s nearly seven months pregnant. I don’t really care. I’ve got a daughter in Brazil right now who I haven’t seen for one year. I don’t really care. I just care about legacy and greatness. That’s what I’m in this for.”

What's next?

Darren Till is currently scheduled to challenge Tyron Woodley for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 228, which is set to take place on the 9th of September at the American Airlines Center.