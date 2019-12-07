UFC News: Darren Till concerned that Jose Aldo will 'badly struggle' with move down to Bantamweight

Jose Aldo's move down to Bantamweight has left many puzzled and questioning why he would do such a thing. After all, it was no secret that he often struggled to make weight at 145.

Conor McGregor, his old rival, is one fighter who defended the Brazilian, praising him for wanting to move to an entirely different weight class. However, a photo he posted recently seemed to suggest that he isn't looking great ahead of UFC 245. He was recently interviewed and revealed that he was walking around weighing 152 pounds.

One person who has been extra concerned for Aldo is a man who knows all too well about struggling with weight cuts - Darren "The Gorilla" Till. It was only last month when Till made his Middleweight debut and even then, he's considered a big 185-er.

Till tweeted out in concern for the former Featherweight Champion after he saw the photo and believes that Aldo will either not make it or struggle to do so. As a result of the grueling weight cut, he has predicted that his opponent Marlon Moraes will end up winning the fight. Here's what he said.

Just seen a photo of aldo

Wow he doesn’t look to good man

I don’t get this cut to 135

I think he is gonna badly struggle or may not even make it

I think it would of been wiser to go up rather than down

As you get older the cut gets harder not easier

I got marlon for this — Darren Till (@darrentill2) December 6, 2019

It's going to be interesting to see how Aldo deals with the entire situation. UFC 245 is just a week away and we'll find out whether Aldo manages to make it or not. It's crazy that we're talking more about whether he'll be able to make it to the actual fight. Aldo's training partner has claimed that he possesses the same punching power he does at 145 but at Bantamweight, he has an added speed to him. Will Aldo manage to make it to the big fight?

Will 135 be too detrimental a cut for the former Featherweight Champion? Is Darren Till right? Voice your opinions in the comments below.