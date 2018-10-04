UFC News: Darren Till confirms his move to the Middleweight Division

Darren Till

Former UFC Welterweight contender Darren Till has confirmed that he is now all set to move up the Middleweight Division, but hasn't completely given up on the Welterweight Division as well.

At UFC 228, Liverpool fighter Darren Till earned his first shot at the coveted UFC Welterweight Championship, which is currently being held by Tyron Woodley, who initially won the title belt way back in 2016 by defeating Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC 201.

Despite a very resilient effort from Till in Dallas, Texas, the 25-year-old wasn't able to capture his first UFC Championship as he was defeated by Woodley via second-round submission, following a brutal set of combinations that eventually led to a d'arce choke.

This past Wednesday, Darren Till revealed his future plans in the UFC, claiming that he's probably done competing at 170 pounds and is instead willing to move up to the Middleweight Division, where he reckons he'll be a lot faster and healthier as well.

In a recently posted blog for Paddy Power, Till stated that he can still fight at Welterweight, but the weight cutting issues have seemingly gone too severe, eventually prompting Till to move to the UFC Middleweight Division in the near future. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I’m just a big lad, so I just have to be on such a strict, regimented diet and being honest, I don’t like doing it. People might say ‘he’s not disciplined enough,’ but because I have to cut so much weight I can only eat the bare minimum of food, and that’s not how I want to be training. The move up will help me keep my head more relaxed over the weight cut, and I’ll be training more with a smile on my face, so I’m looking forward to going to middleweight.”- Darren Till wrote.

As of this writing, Darren Till's next fight in the Octagon hasn't been confirmed and it remains to be seen who turns out to be the first opponent for the Liverpool fighter in the Middleweight Division.