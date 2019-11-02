UFC News: Darren Till reacts to Kelvin Gastelum’s weigh-in controversy

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 02 Nov 2019, 14:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Darren Till

Darren Till is set to face Kelvin Gastelum in a Middleweight bout at UFC 244 and he cares about nothing other than going into the Octagon and fighting.

Controversy arose regarding his opponent’s weigh-in when it came into light that Gastelum might have had some help from his coach Rafael Cordeiro in hitting the Middleweight mark. During a UFC 244 media scrum on Friday, Till shared what he thought of all the drama surrounding the weigh-in.

Darren Till couldn’t give two f***s

As it turns out, it doesn’t matter to him whether there was any foul play involved in Gastelum’s weigh-in.

There was quite a bit of tension before Gastelum stepped onto the scale on Friday morning for the official UFC 244 weigh-in. His team did not seem to be sure whether he would make the mark, as they repeatedly wiped him down behind the curtains to remove sweat as much as possible. Gastelum even stepped onto the scale naked, shielded by NYSAC officials with a towel, but surprisingly was cleared for the fight with two pounds to spare.

But thorough scrutiny of the video later brought up the question of a foul play, as it seemed like Gastelum might have leaned on Cordeiro to take off some weight from the scale.

However, his rival is not at all bothered whether Gastelum has the right weight or not. He admitted to having seen the photos and the videos and said that he couldn’t care any less.

“Everyone’s been sending me (the photos and videos). If he did or he didn’t, it doesn’t matter to me because my coach told me a long time ago, ‘Any man over 70 kilos (154.3 pounds) should be able to defend himself, especially in the octagon.’ So for me – I’ve seen the video. Did he or didn’t he? I couldn’t give two f***s.”

Till has already faced some trouble prior to the fight, as visa issues made it difficult for the Brit to fly to New York, where UFC 244 is taking place at Madison Square Garden. Having finally arrived on Thursday, Till said he was tired and jet-lagged and there to only fight with no excuses.

Credits to MMA Junkie for the quotes.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!