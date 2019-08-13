UFC News: Darren Till undecided over his future and Octagon return

Darren Till.

British Welterweight Darren Till was a guest on Ariel Helwani's MMA show where he was asked about his immediate future and return to the Octagon. The #6 ranked UFC Welterweight said that nothing has been planned and that he was just focusing on getting better.

"Nope. I have not. I’m just focusing on getting better and being better and that’s the only thing really because like I haven’t got a fight yet. I haven’t got anything in mind. I think the goal right now is to get better. I’m still young in his sport."

Helwani probed further and asked the 26-year-old regarding a move up to the Middleweight division, a shift that has been teased in the past few months.

Till said that the move up to the 185 lbs weight class was being considered.

"It’s being considered, yeah (laughs). It’s being considered."

"The Gorilla" was asked about whether he has had any contact with the UFC regarding his next fight. The Luta Livre Purple Belt said that the promotion offered him the main event fight against Mike Perry for an unscheduled event in Manchester. However, nothing came out of it and Perry was eventually booked to fight Vincente Luque at UFC Uruguay in which Platinum suffered a ghastly broken nose.

"Nothing, as I said, Ariel. The UFC needs to come, because a few months back, I can’t remember when; it was just a few months ago. The UFC wanted to make the main event in England, right off the bat and they offered (Mike) Perry and they wanted to make a main event in Manchester for me and Perry. And it was going to be this big thing and it never comes off. Perry just fought that amazing fight on Saturday and that was that - the only thing that was talked about with the UFC since my last loss to Masvidal. Nothing’s been discussed, but as I said Ariel, if they ask me to fight now in three weeks, I’m ready, I’m more than ready. I’m fit and I’m strong. As I said, every day is a new day and I’m getting better."

Till stated that if the UFC comes knocking on his door, he will tell them to offer him an opponent. He intends on throwing it back in their court and will play it smart.

Darren Till (17-2-1) is on a two-fight losing streak, with loses ending in humbling stoppages. The first happened at UFC 228 in September 2018 when he suffered his first professional MMA loss against Tyron Woodley in a UFC Welterweight Championship fight. He lost via submission as a result of a D'Arce choke.

He then faced Jorge Masvidal in March of 2019 in London and was brutally knocked out by "Gamebred" in the second round.

