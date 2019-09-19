UFC News: David Branch handed 2-year suspension after violations uncovered

UFC 230 Branch v Cannonier

There is bad news for UFC and UFC fighter David Branch. In his latest round of tests, it appeared that Branch tested positive in a urine sample that he had provided back in May.

Given the discovery, after further investigation into the matter, he has been suspended for two years and will only be able to return to the Octagon in 2021.

MMA Fighting reported on the matter.

David Branch suspended for 2 years

On Wednesday, the USADA (the United States Anti Doping Agency) announced that David Branch is to be suspended for 2 years.

“Branch, 37, tested positive for ipamorelin as the result of a urine sample he provided out-of-competition on May 24, 2019. Ipamorelin is in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and Mimetics and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.”

Branch's suspension was made retroactive to the 26th of July when the discoveries were first made and he was handed a provisional suspension. This means that the next time that David Branch is eligible to enter an Octagon, is on the 26th of July, 2021. This means he will be around 40 years of age when he is allowed to compete again. At that age, it remains to be seen whether he can achieve any measure of success, as many fighters retire by that time.

Ipamorelin and suspensions

There have been several instances of athletes being suspended after Ipamorelin was discovered in their tests. The USADA explained the use of the substance.

“Ipamorelin is a potent Growth Hormone Secretagogue that stimulates the brain to release human growth hormone and is used by athletes as a performance-enhancing drug."

Jodie Meeks and Wilson Chandler were both handed 25-game suspensions after Ipamorelin appeared on their tests.

With relation to PEDs, the USADA handed out another 2-year suspension earlier this year to TJ Dillashaw, who had relinquished his Bantamweight Title after adverse discoveries.

