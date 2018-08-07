UFC News: Demetrious Johnson details the injuries he suffered at UFC 227

Demetrious Johnson is the former UFC Flyweight Champion

What's the story?

Following his devastating Flyweight Title defense loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227, former champion Demetrious Johnson went on record to seemingly claim that he tore his lateral collateral ligament in the second or third round of the fight.

Additionally, "Mighty Mouse" indicated that he felt great inside the Octagon despite having suffered the injury. Johnson also alluded that he'd like to get back in the mix as soon as he regains optimal health.

In case you didn't know...

The first collision between MMA pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo took place at UFC 197 when the former won the fight via TKO in the first round, after dropping Cejudo with a variety of strikes--knees in particular.

This past weekend, the rematch between DJ and Cejudo took place in the Staples Center at UFC 227 and after a record of 11 consecutive successful title defenses, Johnson's championship reign came to an end via a split decision loss to Cejudo.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with the media at the UFC 227 post-event press conference, former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson stated that he apparently broke his foot in the five-round title fight against Cejudo.

In addition, Johnson also noted that he might've broken his foot due to the repeated leg kicks that he hit Cejudo with throughout the fight. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I remember we were scrambling, and I may be shot, and then he kind of pushed me over, and I rolled over my right knee, and I felt the pop, and I was like, ‘There goes the right LCL – fantastic. And the foot was just from kicking and kicking and kicking.”

Despite taking his loss like an absolute champion, Johnson somewhat did blame his luck inside the octagon, claiming that the judges apparently have no idea on how to score leg kicks in a fight.

“The stand-up numbers, I think I outstruck him. But it happens. I don’t think the judges know how to score leg kicks.”- Johnson added.

What's next?

With Demetrious Johnson seemingly suffering a broken foot, it now seems like the former Flyweight Champion will be sidelined due to the injury for a while. However, upon his return to Octagon competition, expect the former champ to earn himself an immediate rematch.

