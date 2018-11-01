UFC News: Derrick Lewis lands a deal with Popeye's Chicken

Derrick Lewis has received some good news ahead of UFC 230

What's the story?

It is somewhat safe to say that it was UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, who initially introduced UFC fans to Popeye's Chicken with his infamous parody video. However, as things stand, it is Cormier's rival Derrick Lewis who has landed a major deal with the Louisiana based company.

In case you didn't know...

Having won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in shocking fashion at UFC 226 by beating Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier is now set to make his first title defense this coming Saturday against top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis.

Lewis who earlier this month had already scored one of the most impressive wins over Alexander Volkov, will step back into the Octagon in less than a month's time from his last fight, as he is all set to challenge for the UFC Heavyweight title for the very first time in his career.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of DC and Derrick Lewis' mega clash at UFC 230, the latter has successfully landed a deal with Popeye's Chicken, as Lewis' manager took to social media, announcing that the Popeye's Chicken located in The Black Beast's hometown of Houston, Texas, has seemingly decided to give Lewis free chicken for the rest of his life.

Adding another layer to the fast-food war brewing heading into UFC 230, Derrick Lewis’ manager @malkikawa tells me @PopeyesChicken took notice of @Thebeast_ufc defending its honor and have struck a deal with him heading into this weekend’s fight. Details to come. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 31, 2018

This definitely seems to be the beginning of an interesting relationship between Lewis and Popeye's Chicken. Respected journalist Ariel Helwani also confirmed the news, and the deal has also been explained by Malki Kawa as well.

Lmao, Popeyes in Houston just called and gave @Thebeast_ufc free Popeyes for life and Derrick will be on the menu board, in addition to what corporate is doing. Let’s go d! #popeyes — malki kawa (@malkikawa) October 31, 2018

What's next?

Derrick Lewis will be challenging for DC's UFC Heavyweight title this Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as part of UFC 230.

DC having won the title several months ago, will be marking his first title defense, and I guess we'll find out this Saturday if he is able to keep his hands on the belt.

Or will The Black Beast add another major achievement to his list of accomplishments? Have your say in the comments.