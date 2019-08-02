UFC News: Derrick Lewis set to return at UFC 244 against Blagoy Ivanov

Lewis is back!

What's the story?

As announced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship on various social media platforms, Heavyweight sensation Derrick Lewis will be making his return to the Octagon in November at UFC 244 after spending most of the year in the sidelines.

In case you didn't know...

Since making his UFC debut in 2014 against Jack May, 'The Black Beast' Derrick Lewis has established himself as one of the most feared fighters' in all of UFC, all thanks to his immense amount of power.

Having secured wins over the likes of Travis Browne, Roy Nelson, Mark Hunt, and even Francis Ngannou, Lewis earned himself a UFC Heavyweight Title shot in November of 2018. However, at UFC 230, 'The Black Beast' suffered a submission loss to Daniel Cormier, as the champion retained his title in a dominant performance.

In 2019, Lewis competed in just the one fight when he faced and lost the main event of UFC on ESPN 4 against Junior Dos Santos.

The heart of the matter

The first fight for this year's UFC 244 event has been confirmed, as former Heavyweight Title contender, Derrick Lewis is all set to make his return to the Octagon against Blagoy Ivanov in November.

Lewis, who has been spending the majority of the year in the sidelines, will be returning from an ACL surgery and will look to get back on winning terms once again after having suffered two back-to-back losses against Daniel Cormier and JDS.

Below is the official announcement made by UFC:

What's next?

UFC 244 will be taking place at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 2 and with 'The Black Beast' featuring on the card, this event promises to be another UFC show to watch out for.

As for Blagoy Ivanov, he is on a two-fight winning streak having beaten Ben Rothwell and Tai Tuivasa in his last two fights.