UFC News: Derrick Lewis slams Travis Browne after UFC Fight Night 105 success

Derrick Lewis knocked out Travis Browne at UFC Fight Night 105.

Lewis defeated Browne in the second round of the fight

UFC Heavyweight fighter Derrick Lewis has taken a swipe at Travis Browne and his girlfriend Ronda Rousey, following his victory over Browne at UFC Fight Night 105 main event, at Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada on February 19.

Lewis criticised his latest opponent for allegedly lifting his hands on a woman and also asked the whereabouts his current girlfriend, Rousey, during his interview right after the fight. The UFC has since edited his comment out of the interview.

“I just knew I had a bigger heart than him. He call himself a man, but he likes to put his hands on women. So, forget that guy. I got a much more heart than he has. Where’s Ronda Rousey’s fine a** at?”

Here is the edited video:

Lewis and Browne were set to fight at UFC 208 originally, but the fight was moved to UFC Fight Night 105 instead to headline the event. The bout between the pair came to an end in the second round, where The Black Beast took over three minutes to finish the fight.

The Houston fighter landed punches on Browne, which was sufficient for him to knock out his opponent to come out victorious at the main in Nova Scotia. It was Lewis’ sixth straight win as he extended his Mixed Martial Arts record to 18-4.

Out of those 18 wins, 89% of the fights have been won via knockouts. After his latest success, the 32-year-old has expressed his desire to take a break from the sport for the next three months.

Browne’s ex-wife, Jenna Renee Webb, took to social media in 2015 to showcase the multiple bruises on her body, which were reportedly caused by the fighter. He was dropped from UFC’s International Fight Weeks, only to be reinstated in August 2015.

The assault and criminal charges were dropped and the UFC’s legal team cleared the Heavyweight of any wrongdoing.

Browne and his ex-wife parted ways in February 2016 and he is currently dating Rousey, who lost her second career fight at the hands of Amanda Nunes at UFC 206 late in December. Lewis’ comments after defeating Browne was based on the allegations made by Renee Webb, suggesting that he has “bigger heart” than Rousey’s boyfriend.

It should be seen whether Browne will respond to the comments made by Lewis and should he do that, the duo could be involved in a war of words even after their latest fight.

Since Browne has been cleared of all the charges, Lewis should have avoided criticising his fellow fighter and also his girlfriend, Rousey.

