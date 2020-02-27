UFC News: Diego Sanchez stands by controversial coach Joshua Fabia despite heavy criticism

Diego Sanchez

Diego Sanchez's head coach Joshua Fabia has been subjected to intense criticism for his unusual advice and methods of training since the former's fight against Michel Pereira in the co-headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 25 in Rio Rancho.

Pereira dominated the fight throughout the scheduled three rounds but ended up hitting Sanchez with an illegal knee in the final round, resulting in a disqualification victory for Sanchez. While people criticized Sanchez for choosing not to fight even though he looked fit enough to continue after being hit with the illegal knee, the fighter definitely had the right to take the call as per the rules.

Sanchez's head coach Fabia too, drew heat from fans and critics of the sport for the apparently 'unusual' advice he gave the fighter in between rounds. However, Sanchez stands by his coach and says that he believes in Fabia's unorthodox methods and doesn't want to change his training methods. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Sanchez said that Fabia is like a brother to him and mentioned feeling disrespected by the comments of the MMA community in general.

“I could address that very easily. Joshua is my brother, my mentor, my guide, my manager, my trainer. This has been the most disrespectful that my fans and the masses of the MMA community have addressed me in my career – just throwing all the hits and all the traumas that I took in the 16 years in the UFC. I continue to thrive in a special, unique, unorthodox approach that has led me to Joshua. And what he’s done for me, how this side of mixed martial arts is amazing and you really should look into it and become aware of that.”

Snchez also revealed his plans for the future and mentioned that he recently had a meeting with the promotion regarding his next fight but refused to disclose the details of the discussion.

“That’s a private meeting, so I’ll keep it very limited to – I’m moving forward, I am healthy, and I’m excited to do what I do. I do this very passionately. I do love it. I am truly not fighting for only money and for all my retirement. No, I love being this person and having this voice to speak right now and have my fans listen. Just know that I’m healthy and my spirit is strong and I’m not going anywhere. I’m holding on.”