UFC News: Dillon Danis to receive an extension on suspension for UFC 229 post-fight brawl

Dillon Danis (left) alongside Conor McGregor (right)

What's the story?

Conor McGregor's Jiu-Jitsu coach and Bellator welterweight, Dillon Danis, has received a notice to further wait for his suspension along with two other fighters involved in the post-fight melee at the UFC 229 match-up between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has pushed the hearing in regards to the suspension to the next meeting on December 10th.

In case you didn't know..

On October 6th, 2018, in front of a sold-out crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, two UFC giants in Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov went head to head for a lightweight championship title shot. After mauling McGregor on the ground for the majority part of the fight, Khabib secured the Irish fighter's back before submitting him to a vicious neck crank, thus retaining his title of the UFC's lightweight champion.

Following an argument said to have been initiated by a member from Conor McGregor's camp, Dillon Danis, Khabib leapt over the Octagon to unleash an attack on Danis. Although security personnel at the T-Mobile Arena were able to dampen the after effects of what seemed like a very serious brawl, fighters from both camps were later found to be involved in the situation.

The heart of the matter

The Nevada State Athletic Commission had a meeting on Wednesday which was a mandate for Dillon Danis and two other fighters, Zubaira Tukhugov, and Abubakar Nurmagomedov, to attend. After failing to be present at the meeting, the commission decided to push the hearing to a later date, either to December or January.

Both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov received a temporary suspension on October 24th, the judgment for which has been decided to take place on December 10th.

According to speculation, the brawl took place after Dillon Danis used 'anti-Muslim language' to taunt Khabib during the fight, which subsequently pushed Khabib to jump over the cage. Here is Danis giving his take on the situation:

“Khabib fans are attempting to smear me in an attempt to justify his actions,” Danis told ESPN. I have never and would never denigrate anyone’s religion. I look forward to the results of the Nevada Gaming Commission [sic]’s investigation which will reject this bulls*it claim and put the blame where it belongs.”

The Nevada Chief Attorney General, Caroline Bateman, however, had something different to say on the same.

“Video evidence reveals that immediately after the conclusion of the main event, (Danis), who worked the corner for Conor McGregor repeatedly motioned to Khabib Nurmagomedov with his arm to come over towards him,” Bateman told MMAJunkie. "Nurmagomedov jumped over the cage towards the respondent, and the two men engaged in a fight and throw punches towards one another. When officials are able to eventually break up the fight, and they begin to escort the respondent out of the arena, respondent responds by raising his arms and directing obscene gestures towards the cage by extending his middle finger.”

What's next?

The post-fight tumult caused as a result of the personal vendetta between both McGregor's and Khabib's camp seems to have drawn quite a bit of attention. With Dillon Danis and the two fighters from Khabib's camp missing the last commission meeting on Wednesday, will we see a heavier suspension term levied upon them?

