UFC News: Dominick Cruz reportedly out of UFC 233 due to an undisclosed injury

Dominick Cruz as the Bantamweight Champion

What's the story?

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Dominick Cruz was reportedly set to make his huge return to the UFC early next year, as the former World Champion was set to face John Lineker at UFC 233.

However, it now looks like Cruz's UFC return has been further delayed due to an unfortunate injury.

In case you didn't know...

Former Bantamweight Champion, Dominick Cruz last competed in the Octagon almost two years ago when he defended and eventually lost his UFC Bantamweight Championship at UFC 207 to Cody Garbrandt via split decision in what was his first defeat in almost 10 years.

Following his defeat, Cruz stated on The Joe Rogan Experience that he was plagued by plantar fascia tendinitis throughout training camp that made it difficult for him to walk at times.

The heart of the matter

Just earlier this week, we had initially reported that Dominick Cruz was all set to make his grand return to the UFC for the very first time in almost two years since his loss to Cody Garbrant at UFC 207 in what truly remains as one of the most fascinating fights in Bantamweight history till date.

According to a report from MMAbrasil another untimely injury has reportedly led to former UFC and WEC Bantamweight Champion, Dominick Cruz to pull out from the scheduled UFC 233 bout against John Lineker.

Cruz's current injury is seemingly still unknown and his status for UFC 233 is pretty much in doubt as well. However, it has also been reported by MMAbrasil that another former Bantamweight Champion, Cody Garbrandt has been considered as a replacement but as per MMAjunkie, 'No Love' is still recovering from a hand injury and isn't expected to fight until March.

What's next?

UFC 233 takes place on the 27th of January, 2019 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and as of right now, we are still waiting on an official word from the UFC.

