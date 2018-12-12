×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC News: Dominick Cruz reportedly out of UFC 233 due to an undisclosed injury

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
17   //    12 Dec 2018, 16:52 IST

Dominick Cruz as the Bantamweight Champion
Dominick Cruz as the Bantamweight Champion

What's the story?

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Dominick Cruz was reportedly set to make his huge return to the UFC early next year, as the former World Champion was set to face John Lineker at UFC 233.

However, it now looks like Cruz's UFC return has been further delayed due to an unfortunate injury.

In case you didn't know...

Former Bantamweight Champion, Dominick Cruz last competed in the Octagon almost two years ago when he defended and eventually lost his UFC Bantamweight Championship at UFC 207 to Cody Garbrandt via split decision in what was his first defeat in almost 10 years.

Following his defeat, Cruz stated on The Joe Rogan Experience that he was plagued by plantar fascia tendinitis throughout training camp that made it difficult for him to walk at times.

The heart of the matter

Just earlier this week, we had initially reported that Dominick Cruz was all set to make his grand return to the UFC for the very first time in almost two years since his loss to Cody Garbrant at UFC 207 in what truly remains as one of the most fascinating fights in Bantamweight history till date.

According to a report from MMAbrasil another untimely injury has reportedly led to former UFC and WEC Bantamweight Champion, Dominick Cruz to pull out from the scheduled UFC 233 bout against John Lineker.

Cruz's current injury is seemingly still unknown and his status for UFC 233 is pretty much in doubt as well. However, it has also been reported by MMAbrasil that another former Bantamweight Champion, Cody Garbrandt has been considered as a replacement but as per MMAjunkie, 'No Love' is still recovering from a hand injury and isn't expected to fight until March.

What's next?

UFC 233 takes place on the 27th of January, 2019 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and as of right now, we are still waiting on an official word from the UFC.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Dominick Cruz
Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
UFC News: Dominick Cruz set to return at UFC 233...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Joseph Benavidez vs Deiveson Figueiredo...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Cub Swanson shoots down Jose Aldo fight which...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Henry Cejudo vs TJ Dillashaw rescheduled to...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Luke Rockhold out of UFC 230, replaced by...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: UFC 229 Brawl Participant Booked For UFC 233 Fight
RELATED STORY
10 Best UFC trash talkers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 best MMA analysts of all time
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Kron Gracie signs with UFC, set to make his...
RELATED STORY
UFC Rumor Mill: McGregor vs Khabib Commentary team...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us