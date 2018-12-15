×
UFC News: Dominick Cruz sends a heartfelt message to John Lineker after injury

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
News
15 Dec 2018, 13:47 IST

Dominick Cruz (first from left<p>

Dominick Cruz (first from left

What's the story?

Dominick Cruz was finally set to make his return to the Octagon in UFC 233 against John Lineker, but fate seems to be against him. Just more than a month out from the already floundering first UFC pay-per-view event of 2019, an injury made sure that his return to the Octagon would be delayed once again.

In the fallout of the entire UFC 233 pay-per-view being canceled, Dominick Cruz sent a heartfelt message to 'inspiring human' John Linekar.

In case you didn't know...

Dominick Cruz is possibly one of the best fighters to ever have entered the Octagon. Unfortunately for him, since 2011, he has not been able to showcase his talents in front of the fans he adores.

Given his elite level in MMA, his continuous series of injuries and misfortune which have kept him away from the ring is extremely disappointing and to some fans, heartbreaking. Cruz has only fought four times in the last 7 years, and to top that off, his last fight against Cody Garbrandt saw him lose the fight and his title.

Heading into UFC 233, Cruz was finally set to return to the Octagon, but a shoulder injury broke his chances, and his fans hearts

The already floundering pay-per-view was lacking in fights, and after rescheduling Askren and Lawler's fight for UFC 235, the company canceled UFC 233 following Cruz's injury.

The heart of the matter

In the fallout of the cancellation, Dominick Cruz, who is definitely not known for being friendly with his opposition, sent a heartfelt message to John Lineker.

In the message on his Instagram post, Cruz thanked Lineker for giving him the opportunity and said how much respect he had for him as a fighter. Cruz then went on to wish him the best of luck for his upcoming fights.

View this post on Instagram

@ufcjohnlineker , The deep respect I have for you as a human being outside of the octagon is one of the biggest reasons I was honored to have this fight with you. The opportunity would have been a great challenge for me next up in my career. I regret that I didn’t get the honor of competing against you on our set date. I appreciate you reaching out authentically from your heart with humility in your kind, powerful words. Thank you for teaching ME what it looks like to be a whole-hearted inspiring human that looks at the 100,000 foot view, eliminating the self-focus concern that includes only selfish needs and interests. This is a setback opportunity unfolding that will become part of my legacy. With nothing but respect for you, I wish you the best in your next matchup and look forward to watching you further compete.

A post shared by Dominick Cruz (@dominickcruz) on

Earlier Lineker had sent a message to Cruz saying that he hoped he got well soon and he looked forward to fighting him at some point in the future.

What's next?

It is admirable to see two fighters and opponents get along so much and display how much respect actually lies at the heart of the sport.

Cruz will continue his recovery process, while Lineker has continued to train and is hoping for a new opponent.


UFC Dominick Cruz John Lineker UFC Fighters
Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
