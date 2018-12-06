UFC News: Dominick Cruz set to return at UFC 233 following a two-year gap

Cruz is back!

What's the story?

After a lay-off for almost two years, former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Dominick Cruz is finally all set to make his return to the Octagon in early 2019 at UFC 233.

In case you didn't know...

Former Bantamweight King Dominick Cruz last competed in the Octagon back in December of 2016 at UFC 207 when he lost his Bantamweight Title to Cody Garbrandt via split decision in what was his first defeat in almost 10 years.

Following his defeat, Cruz stated on The Joe Rogan Experience that he was plagued by plantar fascia tendinitis throughout training camp that made it difficult for him to walk at times.

The heart of the matter

Due to several injuries, former Bantamweight Champion, Dominick Cruz hasn't fought since UFC 207 in his title loss to Cody Garbrandt, however, despite being inactive from Octagon competition for the last two years, Cruz has been working as an analyst and commentator for the UFC and has been staying in touch with all the action that has unfolded inside the Octagon for the last two years.

But, it now looks like it is finally time for Cruz to get back into Octagon competition as the 33-year-old is set to make his return at UFC 233 against John Lineker, who has won eight of his last nine, including back-to-back wins over Marlon Vera and Brian Kelleher in his previous two fights.

Below is the updated card for UFC 233:

Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw – For the UFC Flyweight Title

Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler

Islam Makhachev vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Paul Felder vs. James Vick

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Marion Reneau

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Alexandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Cortney Casey

Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Dominick Cruz vs. John Lineker

What's next?

UFC 233 takes place on the 27th of January, 2019 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

