UFC News: Donald Cerrone reportedly set to make a return to Lightweight against Alexander Hernandez

Donald Cerrone will be returning to 155

What's the story?

It was recently suggested by several reports that UFC veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone would be locking horns with former UFC Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor for the very first time inside the Octagon.

However, it now looks like the fight fans might just have to wait for a while in order to witness a dream fight between Cerrone and McGregor, given that the UFC is reportedly considering to book a bout between Cerrone and Alexander Hernandez at UFC Brooklyn.

In case you didn't know...

Donald Cerrone initially began his UFC career at UFC’s Lightweight Division, where he had built the reputation of being one of the fiercest fighters in UFC’s 155-pound division.

During his tenure in the LW Division, Cerrone had competed in some of the most high profile fights against the likes of Nate Diaz, Dennis Siver, Edson Barboza, and Jeremy Stephens and had stocked up eight wins in the 155-pound division over the course of two years.

In his recent run on the Welterweight Division, Cerrone finished Mike Perry, who in the process suffered his first loss in MMA, and with the win "Cowboy" set a new record of most finishes inside the Octagon (15) and most wins under the UFC (21).

The heart of the matter

As per initially reported by MMAjunkie, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is all set to make his big return to the 155-pound division and on his first fight back, Cerrone is seemingly going head-to-head against 26-year-old Alexander Hernandez at the inaugural UFC show on ESPN.

Having comprehensively beaten Mike Perry last month, Cerrone noted that he is now willing to go back down to his old stomping grounds in Lightweight and is hoping to eventually get a shot at the 155-pound title, which is currently being held by champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Alexander Hernandez, meanwhile, has been impressive on his UFC debut and has proved himself to be one of the breakout stars of 2018, knocking out Beneil Dariush within 42 seconds of their fight.

What's next?

UFC on ESPN+ takes place on January 19th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the card will be main-evented by a Champion vs Champion fight between Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw

