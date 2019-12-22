UFC News: Donald Cerrone says he will not bad-mouth Connor McGregor

Donald Cerrone will be taking on Conor McGregor at UFC 246 in a fight that is much-anticipated by the fans worldwide. The Cowboy recently spoke to MMA Junkie ahead of his battle with the Irish Sensation and talked about why he has no intention to bad-mouth 'The Notorious One'.

Cerrone stated that he believes that McGregor is over scrutinized and has to live his life under a microscope.

I’m not going to talk badly about him. I don’t really care. He does his life and whatever he wants to do he can. I’m just as wild and crazy as him, but in a different way. The media keep asking me, ‘What do you think of the trouble he gets in?’ The guy lives under a microscope.

The Cowboy further explained that he is only interested in talking about the fight and nothing outside of it. He said that he is not interested in bringing up anything from the past or outside the octagon.

“Anything he does people want to blow up and make a big deal about it. That’s his life. I would never even dig at something like that. Hell, no. Only goddamn thing I’m talking about is fighting only. Anything outside of it – that’s you. You do what you want to do. You want to meet me in the cage and fight – fighting that’s a whole different thing – but I’m not going to bring up anything from the past or anything he’s done outside the octagon.

Cerrone and McGregor will fight each other in a welterweight bout at UFC 246 on January 18, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States.