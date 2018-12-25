UFC News: Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is keen on facing Conor McGregor at Lightweight

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

What's the story?

Following a terrific win over arch-rival Mike Perry in front of his home crowd of Denver, UFC veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone has dropped down to his old stomping grounds in the Lightweight Division.

For his big welcome back at 155, Cerrone has been vouching for a fight against former division champion Conor McGregor and in a recent interview with ESPN, 'Cowboy' expressed his interest in a fight against 'The Notorious One'.

In case you didn't know...

Donald Cerrone initially began his UFC career at UFC’s Lightweight Division, where he had built the reputation of being one of the fiercest fighters in UFC’s 155-pound division.

During his tenure in the LW Division, Cerrone had competed in some of the most high profile fights against the likes of Nate Diaz, Dennis Siver, Edson Barboza, and Jeremy Stephens and had piled up eight wins in the 155-pound division over the course of two years.

In his recent run on the Welterweight Division, Cerrone defeated Mike Perry, who in the process suffered his first loss in MMA, and with the win "Cowboy" set a new record of most finishes inside the Octagon (15) and most wins under the UFC (21).

The heart of the matter

While speaking with ESPN, Donald Cerrone claimed that he feels that a fight against Conor McGregor is pretty much in the best interest of both parties and McGregor's camp especially is seemingly very interested in a fight against 'Cowboy'. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“I think [McGregor’s] side is interested in it, I know I’m very interested, and for the UFC, that’s a money fight. By no means am I overlooking Alex. I’m focused on getting through him, and Conor is potentially what’s next. I don’t see why he would turn the fight down. I’m interested to see how it all plays out. I’m pretty sure Conor and I will be meeting in the Octagon soon.”

What's next?

Donald Cerrone is currently slated to face Alex Hernandez on UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs Cejudo in what will UFC's first official show under ESPN. As mentioned by Cerrone, 'Cowboy' definitely isn't overshadowing Hernandez but a bout against McGregor is surely going to be a dream fight come true for numerous fans.

And since McGregor suffered a defeat at UFC 229, it'll be best for the Irishman to finally share the Octagon with Cerrone, after all these years.

