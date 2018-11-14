UFC News: Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Says He's Waiting on Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor flexes at the UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Weigh-Ins

Following a first-round submission win over Mike Perry at UFC Denver, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone broke the UFC record for all-time wins and all-time finishes.

After the fight, Cerrone repeated his intention to move back down to the lightweight division, and he hinted at a "very exciting" opponent.

Well, it looks like the cat's out of the bag...

Cerrone, 35, was a longtime staple of the lightweight division. He challenged for the title in 2015 against then-champion Rafael dos Anjos but fell short in that contest.

"Cowboy" then jumped to welterweight, where he rattled off four-straight wins over Alex Oliveira, Patrick Côté, Rick Story, and Matt Brown.

Cerrone then dropped three-straight to Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, and Darren Till, before bouncing back against Yancy Medeiros. Then, he fell short to Leon Edwards and defeated the aforementioned Perry.

Conor McGregor, the unquestioned top superstar in the UFC, was recently defeated by UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, despite the loss, McGregor remains one of the most popular (and one of the most dangerous) fighters in the UFC.

While speculation abounded as to who Cerrone would face in his return to lightweight, a few names surfaced more often than others.

The all-action trio of Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, and McGregor all stood out as incredible potential fights, but Gaethje and Pettis were subsequently paired off with one another.

That left McGregor, and it appears as if the UFC is leaning towards making what is a dream fight for so many a reality.

Cerrone himself dropped the not-so-subtle hint, posting on Instagram that he was "waiting on him [McGregor]".

If everything goes according to the apparent plan, McGregor and Cerrone would face off sometime in the near future, almost certainly on a blockbuster pay-per-view event.

While obviously nothing is finalized - or even close to it - fans are already in a frenzy over the potential battle between the Irish superstar, Conor McGregor, and the perennial fan-favorite, Donald Cerrone.