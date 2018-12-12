×
UFC News: Dustin Poirier calls out Tony Ferguson, gets a savage response from El Cucuy

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
16   //    12 Dec 2018, 19:23 IST

Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

What's the story?

The UFC Lightweight Division is by the most exciting division in the entire promotion right now, to say the least. The likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Anthony Pettis, and Kevin Lee have all provided us with some of the best fights of all time in recent years.

Two of the division's top stars in the form of Dustin Poirier and former Interim Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson have seemingly ignited a fresh rivalry on Twitter, going back-and-forth with one another.

In case you didn't know...

After an absence of two and a half years from the Octagon, Tony Ferguson made his return to the cage at UFC 229 in spectacular fashion against Anthony Pettis.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, was scheduled to face off against Nate Diaz at UFC 230 but due to an unfortunate injury to the former, that fight was eventually scrapped.

The heart of the matter

On Monday evening, Dustin Poirier tweeted out stating that despite being having to wait at the top of the Lightweight Division, which currently seems to be on hold thanks to the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov post-UFC 229 melee, 'The Diamond' is rather keen on creating violence inside the Octagon.

So who does Poirier turn his attention to instead? Another equally violent fighter in the form of Tony Ferguson, who made his Octagon return at UFC 229, securing a brutal win over Pettis in the co-main event of the evening.

In response to Poirier, former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson has spoken his mind and apparently 'El Cucuy' doesn't seem to be too interested in a fight against Poirier, stating that he liked the latter a lot more when he was "quiet kid".

What's next?

Several fans have already pleaded for the UFC to give Tony Ferguson the next shot at the UFC Lightweight Title against Khabib Nurmagomedov, however, with 'The Eagle' facing a lot of trouble due to his actions following UFC 229, it looks like it might be a while before we see the Dagestani return to the Octagon.

Whereas, Ferguson and Poirier could very well kick-start 2019 in style if the UFC decides to book a dream fight between the two.

