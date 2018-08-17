UFC News: Dustin Poirier claims that he's passing on 'most violent fighter' title ahead of UFC 230

Dustin Poirier

What's the story?

Since making his Professional MMA debut in 2009, top Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has established himself as one of the most violent fighters of all time to step into the Octagon.

Poirier, who recently spoke with FloCombat, made a bold statement by claiming that it is about time he passes on the most violent fighter title to someone else in the of all time to step into the Mixed Martial Arts world.

In case you didn't know...

Dustin Poirier made his UFC debut in 2010 when his former promotion World Extreme Cagefighting merged with the UFC and all of WEC fighters were eventually transferred to the UFC.

In his first fight in the UFC, Dustin Poirier defeated Josh Grispi at UFC 125 via unanimous decision, which was then followed up by wins against the likes Jason Young and Pablo Garza, in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

Throughout his UFC career, Poirier also faced-off in some marquee fights against the likes of Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, and former Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez, who Poirier also recently defeated in a rematch at UFC Calgary.

The heart of the matter

During his conversation with FloCombat, Dustin Poirier stated that following his recent TKO win over former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez, the former is now seemingly done having the bloodiest of fights inside the Octagon.

In addition, Poirier claimed that throughout the years he's competed in some of the most high-profile fights of all time, but it is now time for someone else in the market to take the title of the "most violent fighter" in the UFC.

"Anybody else in the lightweight division can have it. I'm over having the bloodiest fights. I'm trying to get home safe and not stitched up every fight. That's for the younger, crazier guys who want to make a name for themselves. They can have that. I'm not so much interested in that anymore. I'm a fighter at heart, so when the fight gets to that, I do it better than anybody else, but I'm not trying to defend the most violent title. I will pass it onto somebody else."- Poirier stated.

What's next?

Dustin Poirier is currently scheduled to square off in against top UFC Lightweight fighter Nate Diaz at UFC 230, in what promises to be another absolutely bloody war.