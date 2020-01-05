UFC News: Dustin Poirier open to a fight against Justin Gaethje or Nate Diaz at UFC 249

Former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier recently took to Twitter in order to reveal that he is open to a rematch against Justin Gaethje or is willing to step into the Octagon in a re-booked fight against Nate Diaz at this year's UFC 249 pay-per-view.

Dustin Poirier's last Octagon bout

Dustin Poirier last competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship at UFC 242 when he stepped back into the Octagon against reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout.

Having captured the interim UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 236 by beating Max Holloway, 'The Diamond' suffered a submission loss to Nurmagomedov, as he tapped out to the rear-naked choke in the third round of the fight.

Dustin Poirier looking for a fight at UFC 249

Dustin Poirier is willing to get back into the Octagon at UFC 249, as he took to Twitter in order to reveal that he wants a rematch against Justin Gaethje at the event or could possibly lock horns against Nate Diaz.

Ok im down for that too https://t.co/4FYU28cYgJ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 3, 2020

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is scheduled for 19th April and the event will be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson as the two men are set to compete over the UFC Lightweight Championship.