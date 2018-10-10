UFC News: Dustin Poirier ruled out of UFC 230 against Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier is ruled out of UFC 230

What's the story?

The much anticipated UFC 230 fight between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz has officially been called off due to the former's withdrawal from the scheduled bout.

In case you didn't know...

Having last competed in the Octagon back at UFC 202 in 2016, Nate Diaz hasn't been active in Octagon competition for the past two and half years since his split decision loss to Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena.

In the build-up to Diaz and Poirier's fight at UFC 230, both fighters have seemingly claimed that the UFC has apparently agreed to inaugurate a brand new 165-pound championship belt for their scheduled bout.

However, in the meantime, UFC President Dana White has played down the talks of inaugurating a new UFC Championship belt eventually leading to Nate Diaz claiming on Twitter that he isn't willing to fight at UFC 230 and will further delay his comeback to the Octagon next year.

But, after further speculation from Dana White, the fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier was all set to happen, until disaster struck yet again.

The heart of the matter

After suffering an undisclosed injury on Tuesday, top Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has been ruled out of the much-awaited UFC 230 Lightweight fight against the returning Nate Diaz.

Diaz and Poirier's bout was quite certainly going to be a clash of two fan favorites and after a lot of back-and-forth between the pair and the UFC management as well and just hours after the announcement of the main event of UFC 230, The Diamond has officially pulled out of his scheduled UFC 230 fight against the younger Diaz brother.

What's next?

UFC 230 is scheduled to take place on the 3rd of November, 2018 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event of the evening will feature DC defending the Heavyweight Title against Derrick Lewis, who is coming off a huge win over Alexander Volkov.

Wherea, the likes of Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman, Derek Brunson, Israel Adesanya will also be featuring on the fight card.