UFC News: Dustin Poirier to follow in the footsteps of Nate Diaz in stepping off the fight game?

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 08 Nov 2019, 20:16 IST

Dustin Poirier

After 'The Stockton Slugger' Nate Diaz dropped a bomb on social media by announcing his retirement from MMA which he has oftentimes come out of in the past, his fellow fighter and former interim Lightweight titleholder Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier tweeted a cryptic reply to Diaz's post. (h/t BJ Penn.com)

Diaz said that he isn't interested in a rematch with Masvidal anymore and that he is going on a tour, bidding goodbye to the fight game.

“(Expletive) a rematch, this (expletive) was over before it started. Going on out on tour. Peace out fight game.”

Poirier hints at taking a hiatus

Replying to Diaz's post, Poirier tweeted saying that he agrees with Diaz, possibly hinting at taking a hiatus himself. The Diamond recently underwent a back surgery and is still recuperating.

“We finally agree on something.”

Poirier had earlier fired shots at Diaz on social media, calling him a 'fake' gangster ahead of his fight against Jorge Masvidal for the inaugural 'BMF' title at the main event of UFC 244.

Poirier and Diaz were set to face off against each other last year but the fight got called off later. Poirier recently came out stating that he dropped the fight because Diaz couldn't reach an agreement with the UFC regarding the fight.

“[Diaz] wanted it he just couldn’t come to terms with UFC. They offered us the main event at MSG but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that’s when i decided to address an injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know."

“And thats the whole truth with me and Nate situation ….also I jumped the gun when news came out that he failed a test. He’s always been a guy who pushed for clean eating and clean sport. I shouldn’t have. Doesn’t change the fact that I still want to beat his ass.”