UFC News: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms involvement at UFC 244, teases big announcement

The Rock and Dana White.

As if the hype surrounding UFC 244 wasn't perceptible enough, it's set to get even more electrifying as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has confirmed that he will be in attendance to award the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz with the BMF title.

As per ESPN, The Rock confirmed the news during a recent live video session on Instagram. The former WWE Champion praised the UFC's decision to create the new BMF title specifically for the much-anticipated showdown between two of MMA's biggest fan favourites.

The Rock has also promised an announcement for fight fans and the MMA community, as he's set to attend the UFC press conference on Friday. We don't know what he intends to share but knowing the Rock, we're sure it will be something out of the ordinary.

UFC 244 - The biggest card of the year?

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will be locked up inside the cage at the Madison Square Garden in the main event of UFC 244, which is scheduled to take place on November 2nd.

However, the main event is just the tip of the iceberg as every other fight on the main card has the potential to steal the show. Kelvin Gastelum will take on the returning Darren Till in a Middleweight fight in the night's co-main event. Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson will enter the Octagon for the second time this year to face Vincent Luque.

MMA Meme King Derrick Lewis will lock horns with Blagoy Ivanov in a massive heavyweight contest, while a lightweight fight between Kevin Lee and Gregor Gillespie rounds up the main card. It's as stacked as they come, folks!

The Rock's involvement makes the show a whole lot more special. It all started when Masvidal sent out a request to The Rock on Twitter about potentially showing up at MSG and putting the newly-minted belt around his waist if he managed to beat Diaz.

Gamebred got a prompt and positive reply from The Great One.

Doing all I can to make this fight. If I can and you win, I’ll put the belt around your waist at MSG - consider it done. Already shaping up to be one of the biggest and most electrifying fights in @ufc history. Can’t wait. @GamebredFighter @NateDiaz209 #respect #BMF #UFC244 ⚡️ https://t.co/nVTIeBtkgv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 9, 2019

Saturday, November 2nd. Mark the date on your calendars if you haven't already.