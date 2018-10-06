UFC News: Eddie Bravo claims Tony Ferguson will destroy Conor McGregor on the ground

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 15 // 06 Oct 2018, 00:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bold claims from Eddie Bravo

What's the story?

Coach Eddie Bravo feels that former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson is more than capable of destroying Conor McGregor on the mat and is hoping to lock horns with the Irishman after the conclusion of UFC 229.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor will make his return to Octagon competition for the first time in two and a half years, as he prepares himself for a tough test in the form of current 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor, who last fought at UFC 205, scoring a historic win over then Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez, will challenge for the Lightweight Title this Saturday in Las Vegas, as Khabib gears up for his first title defense.

Meanwhile, former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson will also be making his return to the UFC for the first time in two years, as he prepares himself for a co-main event showdown against former Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with BJPenn.com in a recent interview, Eddie Bravo made a very bold statement by claiming that Tony Ferguson is more than capable of destroying Conor McGregor on the mat with his jiu-jitsu skills.

Bravo noted that in the past, Ferguson has already destroyed guys like Edson Barboza, Rafael Dos Anjos and Josh Thomson, and McGregor will apparently be no different either. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“Conor’s the one. Tony would destroy him on the ground. All we gotta do is get him on the ground. And Tony has the stand up to hang with Conor. Tony’s f**ked up Edson Barboza, Tony f**ked up Rafael Dos Anjos, Josh Thomson, [Katsunori] Kikuno; all these guys with great standup, Tony’s f**ked ’em up. All of ’em. So obviously, we gotta respect Conor’s power, but I think Tony can handle Conor on his feet. And once he drags him down, Tony’s got too much firepower for Conor.”

What's next?

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will lock horns this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the main event of UFC 229. Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, will go to battle with Anthony Pettis.