UFC News: Evan Dunham plans on retiring after his next UFC fight in September

Soumik Datta // 23 Aug 2018

Evan Dunham is a veteran of the sport

What's the story?

After a much-decorated career in the world of Mixed Martial Arts, 36-year-old Lightweight Fighter Evan Dunham has decided to call it a career--what with him being all set to retire after his next fight in the UFC.

In case you didn't know...

Evan Dunham made his UFC debut on the 21st of February in 2009 against Per Eklund at the UFC 95 event--and after showing an aggressive style of combat inside the Octagon, Dunham knocked out the much experienced Eklund with a straight left within the first two minutes of the very first round.

Throughout his UFC career, Dunham faced-off against the likes of Jamie Varner, TJ Grant, Rafael Dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and even Joe Lauzon as well.

The heart of the matter

Having accomplished four Fight of the Night awards throughout his UFC career, Evan Dunham is definitely considered as one of the most talented and violent fighters representing the UFC's already stacked Lightweight Division.

However, after 26 Professional MMA bouts, with most of them being under the UFC banner, Dunham has now decided to call it a career following his upcoming fight in September.

In a recent Instagram post, Dunham announced that on September 22nd, he will officially step inside the Octagon for the final time before eventually retiring from the sport of MMA with his head held high.

In addition, Dunham also wrote that his goals and priorities have shifted throughout the years and he is now all set to build a gym, as well as focus on the new opportunities that come along his way.

What's next?

After a very decorated career, Evan Dunham is now set to step into the Octagon for the one final time as he is all set to face fellow UFC veteran Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Fight Night from Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 22 in what will be the last fight of his career.

