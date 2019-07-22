UFC News: Felipe Corales reveals his goals for the Bantamweight Division

Felipe Colares

At the recently concluded UFC on ESPN 4 event in San Antonio, Felipe Corales defeated Domingo Pilarte via split decision to open the preliminary card.

Following Corales' first win in the UFC, the Brazilian fighter revealed his plans for the UFC Bantamweight Division and also recalled the key moment from his victory over Pilarte.

Brazilian fighter Felipe Colares made his UFC debut on 2nd February 2019 at UFC Fight Night 144. In his first fight, Colares was defeated by Geraldo de Freitas Jr. via split decision but at UFC on ESPN 4, the Brazilian marked his first promotional win.

Prior to signing with the UFC, Colares had 8 wins to his name including submission victories over the likes of Eduardo Hanke Santana, Clesio Silva, and Jordano Abdon.

Following Felipe Corales' first UFC win on Saturday, the 25-year-old spoke with MMA Junkie in an exclusive interview, revealing his plans and his urge to compete in his native land of Brazil. The Brazilian fighter claimed that he certainly feels good competing in the Bantamweight Division and stated that it was the right move for him.

“I feel so good competing in this division. I know this was the right one for me. I felt strong in there and ready for everything he had. I had the chance to prepare myself with a great camp and study my opponent.”

Additionally, Corales said that he wants to get back in the gym and keep getting better. His next target is to fight in Brazil in November.

“I want to go back to the gym to keep getting better, and if the UFC wants, I would like to fight in Brazil in November.”

The current UFC Bantamweight division is stacked with contenders and with Felipe Corales securing his first win, the Brazilian fighter could now shift his focus towards higher-ranked Bantamweight fighters, possibly against the likes of Eddie Wineland or Rani Yahya.