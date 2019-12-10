UFC News: Fellow Bantamweight fighter shares his opinion on Jose Aldo cutting weight

Jose Aldo

The entire MMA world is worried about Jose Aldo ahead of his Bantamweight bout against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245, and Urijah Faber is no exception.

Faber knows first-hand how difficult it is to cut down weight and change divisions. He has enough experience in the matter, given how he used to move up and down between Bantamweight and Featherweight earlier in his career before deciding to stick with 135 pounds.

Faber shared with MMA Junkie what he thought about Aldo cutting down to 135 lbs, and how it might affect his fighting in the long run.

Faber doesn't think it is good for Aldo

Jose Aldo made it clear a while back that he will be shifting to Bantamweight and he has lived up to his words, leading to his booking against Moraes for Saturday's event. However, everyone in the MMA world is concerned about how drained and exhausted Aldo looks in the photos ahead of the fight.

Faber is positive that on a psychological level, Aldo is ready and set for the weight-cut, but he is not too sure about the physical aspects of it.

"Aldo, in my opinion, is one of the best fighters to ever grace the sport. Seeing him make this weight cut, I know that he's mentally tough enough to do it. I don't know if it's going to be the best for his body."

Faber thinks Aldo might be making the same mistake as he did, which was to cut down more in order to hit the weight mark.

"I remember the first time I did, I was over-cutting because I was nervous about how it was going to go, so I was getting too small too early. I think he might be doing the same thing. I don't think it's going to be good for him. Hopefully he's able to perform to the Aldo that we all know, but only time will tell on that one."

Faber himself is also fighting that night against Petr Yan. If he wins, the four-time Bantamweight title challenger might find himself back in title contention and could potentially cross paths with Aldo in near future. They had previously faced off at the WEC Featherweight title fight in 2010, where Aldo claimed victory via unanimous decision.

When asked if he is looking for a rematch, Faber said that he'd be happy to if 'that's what the people want to see'. Otherwise he is taking one fight at a time and focus on the present for now.