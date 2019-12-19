UFC News: Fight looks imminent as Jose Aldo and Henry Cejudo engage in banter

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and the reigning UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo have made it clear that they want to face each other in a fight for the bantamweight title. The pair recently threw a seemingly light-hearted banter at each other via Twitter. (h/t MMA Fighting)

After Aldo's split decision loss at UFC 245 against Marlon Moraes, Cejudo expressed the desire to fight the Brazilian. UFC president Dana White confirmed that the 'double champ' indeed contacted him saying Aldo should have won the fight and that he wants to face Aldo in his next defense.

Cejudo tried to hype the possible match-up by putting up a video on Twitter calling out Aldo and saying that he will fight the Brazilian in front of his hometown crowd in Rio de Janeiro.

“I want to fight him in my city. Rio de Janeiro. Daddy’s coming home.”

The Real King of Rio is here! 🇧🇷 #bendtheknee @josealdojunioroficial pic.twitter.com/dMLCOevFuP — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 1, 2019

Aldo responded with a video of his own saying that he is the king of Rio.

“I am the King of Rio and you are Snow White’s Security Guard! Sign the Contract and let’s get it right."

Cejudo took to Twitter to post a hilarious reply to Aldo, calling the latter a 'Mexican looking Dana White'.

"Bend the knee you Mexican looking Dana White!”

Your going to need a bigger gun to take me out Cinderella! This man is made of steel and sex appeal! Bend the knee you Mexican looking Dana White! https://t.co/HwRcN0Z91Q — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 18, 2019