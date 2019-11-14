UFC News: 5 new fights announced for upcoming first-ever event

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 14 Nov 2019, 23:34 IST SHARE

Curtis Blaydes

The card for UFC Fight Night 166 is gradually growing in size.

This event is going to be UFC's first appearance in Raleigh and the fights are being booked to put up an impressive show for the crowd.

MMA Junkie reported on the most recently announced bouts that would take place at UFC Raleigh.

Headlining Fights for UFC Raleigh

UFC Raleigh will be headlined by a Heavyweight bout between Junior dos Santos and Curtis Blaydes in the main event. Dos Santos had recently withdrawn himself from a fight against Alexander Volkov owing to an infection in his leg and was replaced by Greg Hardy in the matchup.

Hopefully, he will be up and about before the Raleigh event takes place a little more than two months from now.

In the co-main event, Cory Sandhagen will go up against Frankie Edgar, who has dropped down to 135-lbs to make his debut in the Bantamweight division.

5 additional bouts confirmed

UFC has also confirmed five more fights to feature at Raleigh. Justine Kish and Lucie Pudilova will go head to head in a women's Flyweight bout, while Darko Stosic will fight it out against newcomer Jamahal Hill in a Light Heavyweight clash.

The Middleweight division will see a contest between Alen Amedovski and Bevon Lewis, both of whom have two losses and zero wins each at UFC so far and both of them will put out their best to clinch their first victory under the promotion.

The remaining two fights are a Bantamweight bout between Felipe Colares and Montel Jackson and a Lightweight rivalry between two debutantes, Herbert Burns and Nate Landwehr.

Advertisement

UFC Fight Night 166 will take place on January 25 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

For the latest news and rumors on UFC, check out the MMA homepage!