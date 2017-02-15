UFC News: Floyd Mayweather quashes rumours of a deal with Conor McGregor

The boxing legend insists no such deal is in place with McGregor and that he is happily retired, in his social media post

by Shikhar Abs News 15 Feb 2017, 11:38 IST

Floyd Mayweather puts an end to all the rumours with his post

What’s the story?

We all gave in to the rumours that McGregor-Mayweather fight is close to happening and a financial deal has been struck between them. However, Mayweather quickly put an end to all the hearsay by posting a message on social media, reiterating that he is happily retired and that no such deal has been struck with ‘The Notorious’ for the super-fight.

In case you didn’t know...

Yesterday a report first published by the Irish Sun spread like wildfire, that a financial agreement has been reached by the two parties involved. It was reported that the deal is tied-up due to ‘third-party’ conflict and the fight could be announced in the next couple of weeks.

The heart of the matter

The two sides involved have been toying with the idea of this cross-over fight and verbal jabs have been exchanged for a long time now. Lately, there has been rumours of a deal in place for this bout, but Floyd Mayweather quickly joined the UFC President Dana White in denying the tabloid report by posting a message on Twitter,

Mayweather’s post reads:

“Although there has been several rumours circulating through [the] media suggesting that I will have an upcoming fight. I would like to set the record straight and state that there has been no deals made on my behalf in regards to a bout with any fighter at this time. I am happily retired and enjoying my life! Rest assured that if any changes come about, I will be the first to let the world know!”

What next?

It remains to be seen if Floyd’s statement is merely intended to stoke the back-and-forth between the two camps or has any real levity to it. Floyd is known to have toyed with the media in his previous fights and it could well be the case here.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The hype surrounding this fight and the money involved is gargantuan for anyone to completely write-off this boxing bout. All the parties involved are throwing in their big numbers that would make them interested in this fight. The first step for this to ever materialize, will be to reach a financial agreement and thereafter all other pieces will fall in place.

The fight which was completely hypothetical sometime back, is quickly gaining grounds to become reality. We will keep you informed on the latest developments in this matter.