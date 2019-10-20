UFC News: Former Champion Conor McGregor denies reported second sexual assault allegation

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 81 // 20 Oct 2019, 12:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

Conor McGregor is reportedly facing a second sexual assault allegation as reported by The New York Times.

According to the report, Conor McGregor is yet to talk to the police or be charged over this reported allegation. The former UFC Champion's publicist has 'emphatically' denied the same.

Details of the alleged incident

The allegations are in the context of a complaint brought by a woman in her 20s, who said that she was sexually assaulted in a vehicle parked outside a Dublin pub last week.

No charges have been brought against McGregor and the police are yet to question him over the charges. This has come on the back of a previous complaint that he allegedly assaulted a woman last December.

With regard to the allegation, his publicist sent in an emailed statement to The New York Times.

"Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors. He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault."

Previous allegation

McGregor is currently waiting to hear about the progress regarding the case that was brought forward by The New York Times in March. He had been arrested and questioned by the authorities in January before he was released pending further investigation, which is the procedure followed in Ireland in criminal investigations. A formal charge was not brought against him.

It should be noted, none of the allegations brought against him have been proved. The investigation does not necessarily imply that the UFC star is guilty.

Regarding the allegation, the police said that the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

There is one more case where McGregor is facing an allegation over punching a man in a pub in Dublin, an incident caught on video. His next court appearance over the matter will be on November 1, 2019.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out latest UFC News and Rumors!