UFC News: Former Champion doesn't want to fight Anderson Silva

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

UFC 237: Cannonier v Silva

Chris Weidman was a guest on the MMA and Beyond podcast where he opened up about his future and return to the Octagon.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion said that he would be willing to fight Luke Rockhold, however, he would only do so after having a tune-up fight.

Weidman felt that despite an apparently weak chin, Rockhold is a tough opponent for him and he would have no problems in having a rematch.

The former All-American wrestler also added that he doesn't wish to complete the trilogy against Anderson Silva. Weidman will only face The Spider if the UFC offers him a lot of money as he has nothing else to gain from facing the Brazilian legend.

“Rockhold, I’d like to fight him but not this next fight, I’ll take a tune-up fight. I still think he’s good. Obviously, people say he doesn’t have a chin anymore but they say that about me too. I still think he’s a tough opponent.

Anderson Silva? No. They need to pay me crazy money to fight him. That’s a no. I already beat him twice. Got nothing to gain from that unless it’s money.” H/t Credit: TheBodyLockMMA

Weidman reaffirmed his desire to have a tune-up fight before he mixes it up again with the top contenders of the world.

“I haven’t had a tune-up fight in my career. My last 11 or 12 guys are top five in the world. I’ve been in main events and on the main card since my first fight in the UFC."

Ever since Luke Rockhold ended his undefeated streak in 2015 at UFC 194, Weidman has gone on to win just once in the five fights that followed.

He is currently on a 2-fight losing streak and most recently made his Light Heavyweight debut, losing to Dominick Reyes in October.