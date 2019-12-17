UFC News: Former Champion eyes Ryan Bader's belt as he makes a debut in Bellator

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 17 Dec 2019, 14:42 IST SHARE

Josh Barnett

Josh Barnett has two goals going into a new promotion this coming Friday.

Ahead of his debut at Bellator 235 in Hawaii against Ronny Markes, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion spoke to MMA Junkie about all the things he missed about fighting in his last two years of hiatus and also about his plans in Bellator.

Barnett has eyes set on the Heavyweight title

Barnett last competed under UFC in 2016, where he submitted Andrei Arlovski and earned both the 'Performance of the Night' and 'Fight of the Night' bonuses. However, a legal battle with USADA kept him out of action for two years after that, and when he eventually won the case proving that his failed test was due to a tainted supplement, he was more or less done with UFC.

While talking about fighting, Barnett said although difficult and wearing, it was a rewarding process in its own right. As for his debut fight, Barnett says that it is more about proving his capability than fighting his opponent.

"It’s not really about him (Markes). This is about me and how sharp and capable and ready I am. I don’t expect anything but the best out of Ronny Markes. I hope for the best of him that night, but it’s just another fight. I know what I need to do to perform at my best, and as long as I can do that then I’ll be happy with whatever happens out there... But I highly doubt I’ll experience anything other than victory if I’m at my best."

What Barnett is actually eyeing is the Heavyweight title owned by Ryan Bader currently, who also holds the Light Heavyweight belt. Winning the belt would add to his legacy, Barnett believes, as well as to a pay raise.

Barnett has respect for the Champ, but he does not see Bader stopping him when it comes to the title fight.

"I think it would be foolish to ever discount Bader or to undermine what he’s done, but I don’t see him as someone that could keep me from being champion. I’m a better fighter, and I’m bigger."

Another goal that Barnett has is to take it up against fellow Pride FC legend Fedor Emelianenko.

"Besides the belt, Fedor (Emelianenko) is the only thing I really got my sights on here in Bellator. I hope that I can get the opportunity to be in the ring with my friend and a legendary and incredible fighter that Fedor was and is before he decides to call it quits."