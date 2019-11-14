UFC News: Former coach confirms presence for Conor McGregor fight

Conor McGregor

A hiatus of more than a year could not disband the former team of Conor McGregor.

Dousing the fire of any rumor about a rift, longtime coach Owen Roddy has confirmed that both he and John Kavanagh will be present at McGregor's corner when he makes his return to the Octagon.

MMA Junkie reported on the matter.

Owen Roddy talks about a potential opponent

McGregor announced a while back, that he will be making his long-awaited return to the cage on January 18, 2020. When asked if he would be on McGregor's side and in his corner for the fight, Roddy's answer was quick.

“Yup, yup, yup – yeah definitely, yeah,” Roddy told the reporters.

Although neither the date nor any opponent has been officially announced yet, the name of Donald Cerrone has been making the rounds. Even UFC President Dana White has stated that 'Cowboy' is the targeted rival for McGregor's return.

According to Roddy, the bout would be an impressive one both for the fighters as well as for the fans.

"If it is ‘Cowboy,’ it would be an exciting fight, yeah. I said this a couple of months ago: ‘Cowboy’ and Conor is a great fight for the fans. Two guys that are exciting strikers – although ‘Cowboy’ is phenomenal on the ground, as well, but I think if it was a fight between them, it would be a striking battle, and I think it would be one for the fans, so if it is that, it’ll be an exciting one."

Roddy also praised the hard work McGregor has been putting in to get back into action, and he is sure the fans feel the same way as well.

"There’s no official date set yet, but Conor’s been training very hard, as you can see. He’s in good nick. If you’re looking at any of the pictures, he’s in phenomenal shape, he’s ready to go. I’m sure everybody’s excited to see him back."

The plan for McGregor's near future is already at the center of discussions, as he was supposed to fight the winner of the 'BMF' title who turned out to be Jorge Masvidal before he got his chance to square off with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

