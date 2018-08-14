UFC News: Former Interim Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson cleared to fight again

Tony Ferguson

What's the story?

Former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson recently took to his official Instagram handle to seemingly confirm that he has been cleared to return to the octagon after being sidelined for the past three and a half months due to injury.

In case you didn't know...

Tony Ferguson made his UFC debut in spectacular fashion when he knocked out Ramsey Nijem in the final of The Ultimate Fighter 13, in order to win the season and eventually earn himself a UFC contract.

On October 7 2017 at UFC 216, Tony Ferguson defeated Kevin Lee via a triangle angle choke submission in the third round in order to win the UFC Interim Lightweight Championship. With this win, Ferguson also extended his UFC record with ten straight victories in the lightweight division.

Following his first title win in the UFC, Ferguson was booked in a fight against Russian star Khabib Nurmagomedov for the fourth time for UFC 223. However on this occasion, Ferguson tore his fibular collateral ligament, and was forced to withdraw from the event.

The heart of the matter

After tearing his left ACL back in the month of April prior to his showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, it now looks like former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion - Tony Ferguson is all set to make his return to octagon action once again.

This past Saturday, Ferguson took to his official Instagram handle and announced that he has been finally cleared to make his return to the octagon. Furthermore, he also stated in a recent text to MMA Junkie that he has been indeed cleared to fight.

What's next?

Tony Ferguson last competed in the octagon back at UFC 216, and it now looks like he's finally on the verge of making a return to the cage sooner rather than later.

With the scheduled upcoming Lightweight Title bout between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, former Interim Champion Tony Ferguson will definitely have a say regarding the historic bout, and could very well also earn himself another shot at the belt in the future.

Are you anticipating Tony Ferguson's return? Have your say in the comments.