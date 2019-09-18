UFC News: Former title contender planning to return after more than 7 years; wants to face Nate Diaz

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 21 // 18 Sep 2019, 03:03 IST

Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz is the money fight. The Stockton Zombie is one of those fighters who gets challenged quite often by a plethora of names, and the latest to have joined the list is none other than Dan Hardy.

Dan Hardy spoke to ESPN's Brett Okamoto and revealed his desire to face Diaz upon his return while also spilling the beans of his gameplan to win the fight.

"Honestly, right now, the guy everyone wants to fight is Nate Diaz. That’s the ideal pick. Oh, I’d eat his lead leg up until he starts falling onto my punches and then I knock him out. Simple." H/t Credit: Bodylock

Dan Hardy's possible UFC return

The last time we saw Dan Hardy (25-10-1) inside the Octagon was way back in September 2012, when he won via unanimous decision against Amir Sadollah. The former Welterweight title contender had to prematurely retire from the sport in 2012 after he was diagnosed with a heart condition known as the Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.

Ever since hanging up his gloves, Hardy has transitioned into the role of being a commentator for UFC's Fight Pass Events while also serving as an analyst for FOX Sports. Hardy is known for his technical insight and breakdown of fights and is considered to be one of the best analysts currently in the world of MMA.

The 37-year-old recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast and revealed that he had re-entered USADA's drug-testing pool, and is working towards becoming eligible to compete inside the Octagon again.

We still don't know the exact date and event of The Outlaw's comeback fight.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and the BMF title

Hardy's desired opponent, Nate Diaz already has his task cut out as he prepares to take on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 at the iconic Madison Square Garden on November 2nd.

As announced by Dana White, the mouthwatering main event showdown will be for the newly-created 'Baddest M***********k' (BMF title).