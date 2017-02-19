UFC News: Former UFC Champion gets into street fight with gangsters and teaches them a lesson

Weidman recalls an old street fight. Wild days on the streets of New York.

by Johny Payne News 19 Feb 2017, 16:45 IST

Chris Weidman is the 1st fighter to knock out MMA legend Anderson Silva

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion Chris Weidman recently revealed a wild incident about an NYC street fight involving himself and longtime training partner, Gian Villante.

Weidman claims to have used his wrestling skills to overpower one of the street thugs. In fact, ‘The All American’ also stated that he gave said thug a ‘noogie’ just to teach him a lesson!

‘The All American’ Chris Weidman (13-2) is a former UFC Middleweight (MW/185 pound) champion with the 3 title defenses to his name. Gian Villante (15-7) is a UFC Light-heavyweight (LHW/205 pound) contender with an MMA base of wrestling and kick-boxing.

Weidman is a Long Island kid, and grew up in the tough suburbs of New York City, witnessing several wannabe gangsters and tough guys throughout his childhood and youth.

The incident involving himself and Villante took place back when Weidman was just a 2-0 pro. However, that proved to be no hindrance as Weidman easily neutralized the threat and turned a potentially scary situation in a comedic sequence, by giving the street gangster a noogie, not once but twice; also honking the gangster’s nose.

As of now, Weidman is looking to rebound from a brutal KO loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 205, by getting back in the gym and training for his UFC 210 fight against Gegard Mousasi on April 8th 2017. His close friend, Villante, is all set to fight former UFC LHW champ and MMA legend Mauricio ’Shogun’ Rua at UFC Fight Night 106 on March 11th 2017.

Weidman and Villante are two blue-collared, hard-working New Yorkers and as far as the incident goes, it’s good to see the good guys win. That said, fighting wannabe tough guys on the streets and reminiscing about the good ole’ times may not be enough for Weidman, as he faces Dutch-MMA legend Gegard Mousasi next.

With Mousasi being the superior striker amongst the two, Weidman’s biggest shot at victory seems to be his vaunted wrestling. Regardless of who wins, Weidman-Mousasi at UFC 210 is one hell of a matchup in the UFC’s 185 pound division.

