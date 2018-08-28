UFC News: Former UFC Heavyweight Champion believes that another title shot is truly inevitable

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 74 // 28 Aug 2018, 22:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Junior Dos Santos

What's the story?

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos believes that following his very latest win inside the Octagon, the experienced Brazilian fighter now deserves another shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Junior dos Santos made his UFC debut in 2008 at UFC 90 when he knocked out top heavyweight contender Fabricio Werdum at a minute and twenty seconds of the first round with a strong uppercut, earning himself a "Knockout of the Year" award.

Following his debut fight, JDS went on to score huge wins inside the Octagon against the likes of Mirko Cro Cop, Shane Carwin, and even Roy Nelson. In 2011, at UFC on Fox 1, JDS once again defeated Fabricio Werdum, this time to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship for the very first time in his career.

Dos Santos' last fight in the Octagon took place earlier in July when he returned from injury to face and defeat former WSOF Heavyweight Champion Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Fight Night 133.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos noted that he is apparently targeting a return to the Octagon later this November and claimed that as of right now, there are several options for the former UFC Heavyweight Champion once he steps back into the cage.

”The division is in a good moment right now, there are several good options. I would love a rematch with Stipe Miocic, but I don’t think they will do it. I don’t know why this fight wouldn’t make sense because the second one ended so quickly. He was happy to connect a punch, but that doesn’t prove superiority. We’re heavyweights. The same way he lost to (Daniel) Cormier, he defeated me,”- JDS stated.

In addition, Dos Santos also stated that regardless of who he faces in the Octagon next, a Heavyweight Title shot is indeed inevitable.

"I’m not worried about trying to guarantee a fight for the belt because that’s automatic, it will happen. I’ve always done my best inside the Octagon, fought the best there is, and win or lose I’ve done my best in my fights. If I’m not the champion today, it’s because of mistakes I’ve made. My opponents have merit, too, of course, but the experience I’ve grained was great. The price I had to pay for that experience was high sometimes, I stayed out for a while, but I’m rebuilding."

What's next?

As of right now, JDS' return to the Octagon is still uncertain and a potential return date is yet to be revealed. However, there are indeed plenty of exciting match-ups for the former Heavyweight Champion inside the Octagon now.